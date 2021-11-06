Watch: Video Of Two Dogs Yawning Goes Viral On Social Media; Netizens React

Animals are ruling social media platforms these days because of their adorable acts which bring smiles to netizens' faces. When it comes to animals, dogs and cats rule the world of social media. Their videos attract a huge number of people, who watch them with a sense of excitement. A lot of videos have gone viral featuring these adorable animals and, the list has another addition. In the latest viral video, two pooches named Jake and Izzy can be seen giving a tough competition to each other. As the video starts, a woman can be seen holding a brown coloured doggo on her lap. As the video proceeds, the brown dog can be seen yawning with the sound of "aaawww".

Watch the video of the yawning duo here:

This is Jake and Izzy. They are having a yawning duel. And the first shot has been fired. Both 12/10 this could get ugly pic.twitter.com/DYLFFJULxV — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 4, 2021

Netizens reacted to the yawning duo's video

Later, in the video, another black dog recorded yawning immediately after the brown dog ends. The black dog can also be heard yawning with the same sound-- "aawww". Meanwhile, the video is now viral on several social media platforms, including Twitter. The video was shared by a Twitter page specially dedicated to dogs with the user name 'We Rate Dogs' that has garnered more than ninety-four thousand views and, the count is still increasing. Since being shared some two days ago, the video got over sixty-four thousand views and over six thousand retweets. "This is Jake and Izzy. They are having a yawning duel. And the first shot has been fired. Both 12/10 this could get ugly", read the caption of the Tweet. Several netizens also commented with their pet dogs yawning in the same style.

Bash would like to join in and make it a triple threat. pic.twitter.com/V6nqxJvq1S — MJ (@Fatty_Magoo) November 4, 2021

Yawns are contagious! Who else yawned while watching this? pic.twitter.com/1L6t3hpVX9 — Renee Messina (@RMessinaPSU) November 5, 2021

Watch some of the dog videos that went viral -

Social media is full of funny and quirky videos of adorable dogs who never fail to make people laugh with their antics. Many videos depicting adorable dogs that win people's hearts are available on the internet. In the recent one, a dog seems to look a little insecure when his owner tells him that a toy dog is cuter than her. The video begins with the dog's owner taunting her by saying that her toy puppy is cuter. It was shared on the dog's official Instagram named Meeka The Talking Husky. The caption of the video reads, "Telling Meeka That Her Puppy Is Cuter Than Her." Since being shared a day ago, the video has received over 9,100 likes. It has also collected a large number of comments. One of the commenters wrote, "Going to watch it now. I watched your live Tik Tik on Sunday. I commented a few times for a shoutout but too many ppl on".

