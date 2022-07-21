Watch: Video Of Woman Falling Thrice While Filming Sister's Proposal Goes Viral

There is no dearth of entertaining content on the internet emerging every now and then. As of now, a video of the woman's epic failure has gone viral on Facebook and other platforms. It shows the woman falling three times while trying to capture her sister's beach proposal.

The viral video opens up to show the couple and one more woman arriving at the spot on the beach for the proposal. As the man gets ready, the sister of a woman took out her phone to capture the proposal. She moved to correct the angle but failed to see the rock and tumbled over it. The woman tried to tell the couple that she couldn't capture the moment. She tried to get up but falls midway. The man then prepared to get down on one knee to present the ring to his partner. As she screams in excitement, the woman fell again while trying to get up. She barely captured the final moments of the proposal sitting on the ground. The video emerged on Facebook.

According to the Sunday Times, the proposal took place at one of the beaches amidst windy weather. It identified the photographer as Celine Edwards who was seen as excited to capture one of the most important moments of her sister's life. While Edward was heard saying, "No man, I can't", she keeps falling and laughing.

Netizens' reaction

The trending video has garnered around 3 million views and 1.7K likes. The hilarious video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Thank you Jesus for the 2 angles of this video. Amen (sic)". A second user wrote, "At least she's falling on soft sand and still laughing at herself. That's cool right. It's flippen funny! (sic)". A third user commented, "We both know that’ll be me trying to film your moment (sic)".

