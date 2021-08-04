Watch Video: Woman Decked Up As A Bride Does Push-ups

A video of a woman doing push-ups dressed in a lehenga has surfaced on social media. The short clip features a woman decked up in a bridal outfit and wearing jewellery with her hair and make up done doing push-ups. The video has been shared by Aana Arora on Instagram, who according to her Instagram profile is a personal coach, model and dietician.

The video shared on Instagram shows Aana doing push ups while wearing a red-coloured bridal outfit. The woman while doing push-ups wore bridal jewellery with bangles on both her hands.The woman also had her makeup and hair properly done. In the video, a song can also be heard while the woman is seen exercising. The video has caught the attention of netizens on social media. Watch the video here:

The video since being shared on Instagram has gathered over 521,139 likes. In the caption, Aana has mentioned the name of the people associated with lehenga, jewellery, makeup, and photography. Aana Arora who has a following of 81.7 K users on Instagram often shares her fitness videos on social media.

Meanwhile, a short clip showing a woman in saree acing a perfect backflip has gone viral on social media. Not only were the internet users calling the skills of the woman “amazing” but some also noted that true talent does not need anything. One of the Twitter users has also claimed that the woman in the video is Mili Sarkar and posted a video of her training and called her “wonder woman”. The woman in yellow coloured saree can be seen on a rugged road perfectly landing on her feet. Thousands of Twitter users lauded the woman for her talent and some of them also noted her ‘mind-blowing’ flexibility'. Watch the video here:

IMAGE: aan4490/Instagram

