Watch: Viral Video Of Adorable Pandas Rolling On A Slide Will Make Your Day

A video of pandas has gone viral on social media, and it is definitely the cutest thing on the internet on Saturday. The 30-second clip was posted by Buitengebieden, a social media account that displays the "positive side of Twitter," and it has already received almost 50,000 views.

Adorable panda video

In the adorable video shared by the user, our pandas can be seen making the most of their free time by sliding down a park slide. They also attempt climbing up the slide and playing with one another. Each of them took turns playing on the slide and having a fantastic time. In the video, their keeper can also be seen. The caption of the post reads, "Panda slide."

This is probably one of the cutest things we will see in a long time. — U. Mo. (@UnlikeUday) July 30, 2021

Panda bowling 🎳 — Animal named Susan (@Susan_Reedy) July 30, 2021

I can't stop watching this!!! So cute!!!! — Karen Burwash (@karen_burwash) July 30, 2021

The video has received over 5,000 likes and a number of retweets. In the comment box of the post, social media users seem delighted over the video. One of the users wrote, "This is probably one of the cutest things we will see in a long time." Another wrote, "That looks like the best job ever." One user wrote, "I can't stop watching this!!! So cute!" One user noted, "You can practically hear them giggling." While expressing happiness, another user said, "Thank you for posting this!" "Yeah this is so funny to play in a playground slide Panda Babies are having fun this so darn cute," another one wrote on Twitter

Similar Twitter videos

A few days back, a video of two huge pandas playing in the snow had gone viral on the internet. The pandas from the Smithsonian National Zoo, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian were seen chilling and enjoying the snow. The pandas were seen taking full use of the weekend's snowfall in a video posted to the zoo's official Twitter account. The caption read, "Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!."

❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾

. . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

Both pandas appear to be having a good time within their habitat in this brief video clip. On the snow, they can be seen sliding. The zoo received 2.5 inches of snow, according to Smithsonian Magazine. The pandas, on the other hand, did not waste any time seizing the opportunity.

Picture Credit: @buitengebieden_/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.