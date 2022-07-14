WATCH: Woman Climbs Into McDonald's Drive Thru, Enters Kitchen To Make Her Own Order

American fast food giant McDonald's is among the most popular eateries across the world, and its chains serve customers a range of food that several consider unparalleled. However, a McDonald's fan recently took her love for the American fast food chain's delicacies to the next level.

In a video that has now gone viral, a woman can be climbing through a McDonald's drive-thru window to get into the kitchen and demanding to be taught how to make her meal. The video has left the internet stunned.

The viral video opens up to show the woman in a pink dress asking the McDonald's staff for food. As the video progresses, she was seen climbing through the drive-thru window in high heels with the staff laughing. The video originally emerged on TikTok and then surfaced on other social media platforms. A text super on the video says, "Lady climbs thru McDonald's window because we're not taking any more orders CAUSE we have no gloves," the caption said.

What was the intention of the woman doing this?

As per the viral video, the staff members told the woman they are not preparing any food due to a shortage of gloves so she decided to take matters into her own hands. And of course, the woman was desperate to satisfy her craving. So, without delaying more, "Lady climbs thru McDonald’s window because we’re not taking any more orders CAUSE we have no gloves," the text on the video read. It added, "She’s not playing, she wants to make her own food." As the clip progressed, she was heard telling the staff members, "You give me permission to work with you. It's a training thing... it's my first day of training and I came unaptly dressed. So you are not responsible."

