WATCH: Woman Escapes Death By A Whisker; Crosses Railway Line Seconds Before Train Arrives

Woman Escapes Death By A Whisker; Crosses Railway Line Seconds Before Train Arrives

The viral video opens to show the lady attempting to cross a railway track, unmindful of the fact that a train was fast approaching her. Watch video.

Megha Rawat
Image: @AwanishSharan/Twitter


Railway accidents are not very uncommon, and it's rare that one comes out unscathed after coming face-to-face with a train while standing on a railway track; a moment of carelessness while crossing unmanned railway tracks can often prove fatal. This is exactly what was about to happen to a woman who escaped death by a whisker.    

A video that has now gone viral on social media opens to show the lady attempting to cross a railway track, unmindful of the fact that a train was fast approaching her. The woman is seen crossing the railway track with luggage, seconds before the train arrives. Passengers reportedly got off a stranded train as there was no railway station nearby when the incident happened. 

The hair-raising video was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter on Tuesday. It was captioned, "Zindagi aapki hein, faisla appki hein. (it is your life, it is your decision)." 

Watch the video below:

Netizens lambast woman in viral video for her careless behaviour 

While the video went viral, garnering several likes and retweets, netizens were not happy with the woman's action. Several took to the comments section to reprimand the passengers, particularly the woman who escaped death by a matter of seconds.

