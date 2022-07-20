WATCH: Woman Escapes Death By A Whisker; Crosses Railway Line Seconds Before Train Arrives

Railway accidents are not very uncommon, and it's rare that one comes out unscathed after coming face-to-face with a train while standing on a railway track; a moment of carelessness while crossing unmanned railway tracks can often prove fatal. This is exactly what was about to happen to a woman who escaped death by a whisker.

A video that has now gone viral on social media opens to show the lady attempting to cross a railway track, unmindful of the fact that a train was fast approaching her. The woman is seen crossing the railway track with luggage, seconds before the train arrives. Passengers reportedly got off a stranded train as there was no railway station nearby when the incident happened.

The hair-raising video was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter on Tuesday. It was captioned, "Zindagi aapki hein, faisla appki hein. (it is your life, it is your decision)."

Netizens lambast woman in viral video for her careless behaviour

While the video went viral, garnering several likes and retweets, netizens were not happy with the woman's action. Several took to the comments section to reprimand the passengers, particularly the woman who escaped death by a matter of seconds.

She came back for this.. pic.twitter.com/1VX4YCW9Cc — Yunus Nadaf (@tribaln7) July 19, 2022

Sir why we r always in a hurry to win the race or reach our destiny but this may create shivers if anything goes wrong in hurry r we sincere in our attempts while doing this is pretentious to earn more nd show the world yes we r no less but this leads to no more life is cut short — Manju Sharma (@ManjuSh97815324) July 19, 2022