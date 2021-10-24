Social media is updated daily with entertaining posts, which can keep the viewers hooked for hours, and adding to the long list of entertainment is the inclusion of an incredible dance video, in which a woman is seen flawlessly grooving to a traditional folk song wearing rollerblades at a cultural event in Udaipur. Shared on Instagram, the name of the artist is Krishna Kanwar Gehlot, who is a professional skater and has been involved in various social awareness programs. Through her unusual performance, Gehlot is turning lots of heads on social media and will surely leave you intrigued too.

In the video, one can see Gehlot heavily dressed in Rajasthani attire along with jewellery and Mehendi. She is seen smoothly dancing to a Rajasthani song which is played by a group of singers sitting behind her. Interestingly, Gehlot is also seen taking a few rounds while dancing, that too, without compromising with dance steps. In the video, a crowd of people is heard cheering Gehlot's "superb" performance. In the last part of the video, she slows down, and in the ending, she joins her hands and bows down before the audience in a namaste pose.

Watch woman performs traditional dance wearing rollerblades

Netizens react to graceful dance video

Since the video went on social media platforms, it has amassed thousands of likes, along with thousands of views and numerous comments. Some users dropped heart emojis, while some posted fire emoticons, while many simply praised her skills. The post has prompted users to share their reactions to the video.

One user after watching the video said, "Superb," while a second person expressed, "wow". A third guy wrote, "Congratulations to the most wonderful and motivating person in the world. I am glad for your achievement".

(Image: Instagram/@Baisasatu7773)