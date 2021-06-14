Watch: Woman Spots 'Ghost' Sleeping On Bed During Virtual Tour Of New Apartment

In an unusual incident, a TikTok user was left stunned after she discovered a ghost-like detail in a flat as she was checking it out on a virtual tour. As per reports, Sarah Vanderbilt posted a video on TikTok which shows her looking around an apartment through a virtual tour. The virtual tour allowed Sarah to see 3D images of the flat nearly similar to what she would have seen in person.

TikTok ghost video

In the clip, Sarah is able to see the kitchen area, the view from the kitchen’s window and the main bedroom. The fully furnished apartment also includes a microwave, plants and other décor items which appear in the clip. In addition, the bedroom shows furniture and tapestry around. However, it also shows a woman sleeping on the bed. Even so, the woman sleeping on the bed disappears within the blink of an eye. This created a buzz among social media users.

The video is captioned as 'just looking at some apartments on Streeteasy'. Moreover, the video also has viral audio of talk show host Wendy Williams asking “what was that?”. The viral video now has over 800,000 views and more than 400 comments. Many users started commenting on the video.

“It comes with a friend!” said one of the users

However, the woman who was on bed found the viral video and said that it was her.

“Omg omg omg that’s me and this is my apartment. This is soooo hilarious.” she said

Sarah replied to the comment and stated that she was glad that the woman found this.

“I’m so happy you found this and that you found it funny because it actually made my day when I saw this on Streeteasy.”

