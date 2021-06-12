Watermelon With Mustard Sauce Food Trend Goes Viral; Netizens Share Their 'honest Review'

A food blogger recently created a bizarre food pairing of watermelon with mustard sauce and surprisingly the culinary trend has not only impressed netizens but American pop star Lizzo as well. The trend was started by Korean-American skincare content creator, Young Yuh. Back in May, Yuh had uploaded a video on Instagram in which he was seen eating a raw watermelon slice with mustard sauce.

In the clip, Yuh explained the simple process of making the combination. He could be seen cutting up slices of watermelon and then drizzling American mustard from a French brand, which he specified should be preferred for the combination on top of it. He then simply could be seen taking a bite and claiming that the combination tastes great together.

“It so tangy, it's so vinegary and it matches so well with the watermelon's sweet juiciness. Trust me it's so good," he said in the video.

Yuh’s video was then widely shared across social media including on Instagram and Twitter. Several content creators gave the weird combination a try and most of them were actually impressed with what it tasted like. Singer Lizzo also attempted the challenge and posted a video on TikTok.

Lizzo squeezed some yellow mustard on a slice and took a bite. She looked perplexed, and perhaps disgusted at the taste but went ahead for the second bite anyway. She said, "I don't understand" and squeezed some more mustard on the second slice. She was visibly confused at the end of the short video.

Netizens’ ‘honest review’

Meanwhile, several netizens also tried the challenge and surprisingly enjoyed eating the bizarre combination. They uploaded their “honest review” and said it was “good”. One user wrote, “Just tried watermelon and mustard. Not bad at all”. Another said, “Out of curiosity after hearing this was a thing, I tried mustard on my watermelon…it’s a hard pass for me”.

Viral Trend: MUSTARD ON WATERMELON - My Honest Review pic.twitter.com/MZxZNyeG9w — Ahmad (@TheGoldenBalanc) June 6, 2021

I wanted to try this mustard and watermelon trend on tik tok 🤢 pic.twitter.com/fgPlsaURyQ — Leah 🔅 (@leah_868) May 28, 2021

I just wanna say...Watermelon and Mustard 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/KEPD3wxVFq — Dedier💋 (@flourbaby_) June 10, 2021

(Image: Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.