WB: Woman Wins Hearts As She Distributes Leftover Food From Wedding At Railway Station

A woman donating leftover food from a wedding reception to the needy has gone viral on social media, for all the obvious reasons. Wedding season has arrived, and social media feeds have been inundated with couple of pictures and people getting ready for the big day. Among the glitz and glam, the Instagram account ig_calcutta posted photos of a lady distributing leftovers to the less fortunate. After being translated, the caption of the post, read, "Salute to this act of kindness. Last night at 1 o'clock in the night at Ranaghat station with the food leftover from his brother-in-law Papiya Kar Didibhai There is no language to thank you. May your married life be happy, sister. There are very few such people."

The woman can be seen dolled up and sitting on a West Bengal station platform with metal buckets and large containers laden with food from the reception feast. She was spotted enthusiastically providing food to the poor on paper plates. Nilanjan Mondal, a wedding photographer, according to the post, captured the poignant scene at Ranaghat station around 1 a.m., identified the woman as Papiya Kar. Mondal stated that the day was her brother's wedding reception, and there was a large amount of food leftover. Hence, she decided to deliver it herself to those in need.

The lady is known to feed the poor in the area

From elderly women to small children, rickshaw wallas, and others gathered close to her to get a taste of the delectable food. Mondal initially published a few photos in a Facebook group for wedding photographers, but the kind gesture quickly spread to other social media platforms. The post has garnered over 9,200 likes and still growing. Many residents who saw her photos said it wasn't an unusual incidence and that she is known to feed the poor in the area. While many complimented her for bringing attention to the waste of food at large events, others hoped that her gesture of charity would inspire others to do the same.

"A true Gem," wrote an Instagrammer. Another commented, "Annapurna." "Eyeopener. Good initiative. Salute! Good that this is in social media so that more people will get inspired," the third user wrote. "Kudos, lady. You did what many often want to but fail to," commented the fourth.

Image: ig_calcutta/Instagram