Wedding Amid COVID-19: UK Couple Spends £2000 To Create Cardboard Cut Out Guests

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a couple in the UK spent £2000 (nearly 2 lakh) on cardboard cutouts designed as look-alikes of their real family members and friends. In a Facebook post shared by the wedding photographer’s page, Hawaiian Shirt Photography, a large number of cardboard cutout guests that almost seem realistic, can be seen attending the wedding of Romanee and Sam Rondeau-Smith, from Bramley, Guildford. The duo had to postpone their wedding earlier in July due to the coronavirus outbreak, then later scheduled it for August 14. However, as the cases surged in the UK, the couple decided to use designed cutouts for guests instead.

“Some weddings we go to the guests can be a bit static but these guys really took it to a new level! Throw in facemasks with the bride and groom's faces on and a page boy who refused to wear his trousers we bring you the wonderful wedding of Romanee and Sam,” the Facebook post read, sharing pictures from the unique wedding.

According to a local UK broadcaster, Mirror, the wedding planner was left in stitches after he witnessed the guests at the wedding. The couple said that they were pushed to take the step as only 30 people were permitted in the UK to attend a marriage function while the couple had almost 100 people on the guest list. Also, the social distancing protocol would have created the issue with the couple so they reorganized their full wedding reception with cutouts instead. So it was ultimately a total of 50 fake guests that attended the couple’s big day.

'Real-like' cardboard humans

Similarly, in the US, a Michigan couple had received more than 100 cardboard cutouts to pose as stand-ins for the family and friends from a packaging company after family and friends could not attend the wedding due to the stay-at-home measure amid the coronavirus outbreak a few weeks past. Amy Simonson and Dan Stuglik’s wedding was obstructed after the lockdown orders were issued by the state government. Therefore, Menasha Packaging Co. in Coloma designed hundreds of cut-outs that resembled the guests who had to cancel the wedding plans. Ted Harris, customer service and design manager at Menasha told AP, “Stuglik was just looking for a general person shape, but I was able to make a little bit more realistic audience for them”.

