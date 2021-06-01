Wedding Nightmare: Bride Faces Criticism For Serving Single Piece Of Chicken To 200 Guests

Weddings are not all fun and games especially when it comes to the organizing part. A series of amusing incidents and 'wedding nightmares' came to light after people on Reddit were asked to contribute to the 'Wedding Shaming' thread, and share incidents of what they thought were some of the most horrible weddings they attended. One such 'wedding nightmare' was shared by a friend of the groom's mother who revealed how a bride-to-be had tried to save the big bucks by rationing food that was organized for the big day.

Taking to Reddit, the friend shared that the stingy bride had tried to save money from day 1 after she chose her sister-in-law as her Maid of Honor and then expected her to shell money for her fancy bachelorette.

"The bride chose her sister-in-law as her maid of honor, then expects her to bankroll a three-day boozy bachelorette party. The sister-in-law can’t afford that, so the mother of the groom pays for the weekend. She isn’t invited but the bride's mum is," the Redditor explained.

From organizing the bachelorette to booking and paying for the church venue, everything was organized by the groom's mother who ultimately ended up paying $10,000 for the arrangements. "The bride’s parents haven’t paid for ANYTHING. No one has even said 'thank you' to the mother of the groom," the user said.

However, the Reddit user's patience reached the endpoint after the bride called her future mother-in-law up and asked her if she could pick up the food for the guests on the day of the wedding. The mother-in-law agreed to this and asked the bride what arrangements had been made for food.

"200 people RSVPed, wedding is a week out at this point. It’s 200 chicken tenders. That’s it. That’s all the food they’ve thought to order for the wedding. 200 individual chicken tenders for 200 people. Oh, and an open bar and a wedding cake," the bride said.

Shock had befallen the groom's family after they heard of the bride's chicken dinner plans. The mother-in-law then got hold of a caterer at the last minute and ultimately ended up paying for the wedding dinner as well. The wedding nightmare thread blew up with all anger being diverted to the groom for turning a blind eye towards his bride's bizarre behavior.

