Wedding Procession Continues Despite Heavy Downpour; Netizens Say 'video Of The Season'

The wedding process is as frantic as it is delightful. No denying that the wedding process is time-consuming and takes a lot of effort to prepare. But it becomes disappointing if the wedding gets delayed or cancelled. As of now, a viral video shows a wedding continuing despite heavy rain and downpour. The video has gained traction on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show the wedding procession using a large sheet of water-resistant material (called tarpaulin) to cover themselves while moving ahead. Some enthusiastic attendees are also seen dancing on the road, undeterred by the downpour. The wedding procession was moving along with a wedding band, with its members belting out popular numbers. Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote, " This called pure".

Netizens say, 'Video of the Season'

The video has garnered around 5.6K views and has accumulated several likes and retweets. The viral video has also prompted many to express their views. "It Happens Only in India," a user wrote. A second user commented, "Officially, ‘Video of the Season'," A third user expressed, "When cancelation is not an option".

Earlier, in April this year when the weather was as hot as an oven a wedding procession had made a jugaad. The viral wedding video used a jumbo sunshade in order to beat the heat in Surat. The video showed the groom riding the horse under a jumbo yellow-colored sunshade. The video was shared by a Twitter user going by the name Devyani Kohli under the caption, "This is why #India is called the land of Innovation or simply "Jugaad" To beat the #Heatwave during "Baraat" Indians have found a solution." The video then grabbed 13.7K views and accumulated several likes and retweets.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed several parts of India and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, the IMD has issued two yellow alerts for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in large parts of the state, an official said. The alerts were valid until Friday morning, meteorologist Ekta Singh of the IMD's Bhopal office said.

(Image: @ShailenderYadu/Twitter)