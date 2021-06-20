'Well Behaved' Monkey Takes Ride In Delhi Metro, Video Leaves Netizens Amused | Watch

A video showing a monkey roaming inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train recently surfaced on social media. The clip shared by user @AjayDorby and @Ananth_IRAS has taken the internet by storm and it has prompted hilarious reactions online. It shows the simian monkeying around inside the train and then finally settling on a seat next to a commuter.

In the video, the monkey is seen roaming around in the carriage. Before sitting quietly next to a commuter, the simian is seen standing on the seat and taking a look out of the window. A person can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro. The commuter, who shot the clip, also added, “Bandar ko bhi mask pehna do (Give the monkey a maks)”.

The Delhi Metro authorities were not able to confirm the incident. However, they reached out to the person who shared the video for more details. The DMRC replied to the clip and asked for the coach number and the name of the station for further assistance.

Hi, thank you for reaching out. Kindly mention the coach number and current station for further assistance. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 19, 2021

News agency ANI shared a snapshot of the primate on Twitter and informed that the incident happened at around 4:45 PM as the train was moving from Yamuna bank to IP. in the caption, ANI said, “Monkey was spotted around 4:45 pm as train moved from Yamuna Bank to IP & moved away on its own by the time it was brought to DMRC's notice. No harm caused to anyone & it wasn’t spotted thereafter in metro premises”.

Monkey ‘must be returned to station’

Meanwhile, the clip has been shared by several social media users, who were quite intrigued by the monkey’s presence on the Delhi metro as animals and pets are strictly prohibited on the train. Some users even found the video amusing and they called the monkey “reasonably well behaved”. One concerned user even added, “What is noticeable is that monkey (female) is so scared. Maybe she has a family she may not meet again. She must be returned to the station where she get in the train”.

A well behaved monkey. Ticketless traveller? Next time it may bring its friends for the ride. — Prasad Satya (@PrasadSatya10) June 20, 2021

Monkey is following social distancing while traveling to metro. — Supriya Chhetri (@Supriya_1998) June 20, 2021

Monkey looks disciplined. — Dr. Vinayak Dubey 🇮🇳 (@vinayvaani) June 20, 2021

Smart Monkey — Ashwini (@Ashutweets_) June 20, 2021

Its so pity to see his face.. he is probably concerned that he is going away from his place unintentionally.. he is watching at the passing surroundings and seems worried... Wake-up guys.. act like humans.. — Kiran Kumar Sakaray (@KiranSakaray) June 20, 2021

Image: Twitter

