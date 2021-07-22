'Well Done Bertie': Rescue Dog Becomes Father Figure For Abandoned Kittens, Wins Hearts

Bertie became an unlikely father figure who spent several weeks caring for motherless kittens. Bertie, a one-year-old labrador was a former resident of animal rescue charity, Battersea. The animal rescue charity has shared the picture of the cat and dog on Twitter. The heartwarming story of the doggo and kittens has won the hearts of netizens.

The stray kittens were discovered on the side of a road by a member of the public, according to the Battersea press release. The kittens were abandoned by the mother cat and were approximately two weeks old. As the kittens were young, they were rushed to Battersea for a check-up by an expert clinical team where the doctors said that the hungry kittens were healthy. Battersea’s Head Nurse Rachel volunteered to take the kittens home with her, where both she and her Battersea dog, Bertie would take care of them.

According to the press release, a few weeks ago, Rachel brought the kittens home and her dog Bertie took care of them. According to Rachel, Bertie helped the kittens "become confident and sociable little cats". Rachel the owner of the labrador said that he cared for the kittens for a few weeks. The picture of a kitten and Bertie was shared on Twitter alongside the caption, "Bertie melted our hearts when he took a litter of motherless kittens under his wing! Smiling face with 3 hearts The kittens were only a few weeks old they were abandoned, so a member of our staff fostered them. Her dog Bertie was their constant companion until we were able to find them loving homes."

Since shared, the picture has managed to gather 646 Likes and 51 Retweets. Netizens showered love on both the animals in the comments section. One user commented, "well done Bertie. An honorary dad." Another individual commented, "How totally adorable". Another user commented, "Good job, Bertie!".

