'Well Said': Smriti Irani Shares Powerful Message On Social Media; Netizens React

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani is one of the politicians who is quite active on social media. She often shares posts and stories on Instagram with motivational and inspirational messages. This time, Irani took to Instagram to share a powerful message alongside a selfie of herself.

In the latest post on the photosharing site, Smriti Irani shared a selfie of herself looking into the mirror. In the caption, she urged people to see themselves as their own competition. Smriti Irani shared the selfie alongside the caption, "Look at the mirror … that’s your competition" with a hashtag reflection. See the post here:

Union Minister Smriti Irani's post has garnered a lot of attention on social media. The post, since being shared, has gathered over 32,338 likes and scores of reactions. The comments section has been flooded with netizens' reactions. One user commented, "Such a powerful image." Another user commented, "You are an inspiration Ma'am." Another individual wrote, "You are soo inspiring." Check out some more user reactions:

Smriti Irani's social media posts

In another post in August, Smriti Irani shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Abhi mukammal hua nahi .. abhi ye kissa baaki hai." She looked gorgeous in the blue saree paired with a matching red blouse. Similarly in another post to ensure awareness, Irani had shared a photo collage urging everyone to wear masks and get vaccinated against COVID. She used her 'Monday Mantra' post to remind her Instagram followers about the importance of being vaccinated and wearing a mask amid the COVID pandemic.

Irani had shared a three-picture collage, showing off her earrings in one picture and her nose pin in the other, whereas, in the third photo she was seen wearing a mask. The caption of the post read, "Earrings, nose ring pehno ya na pehno mask avashya pehno …kyunki ab bhi do gaz doori mask hai zaroori.'' It is worth mentioning that Smriti Irani is a Member of Parliament for Amethi in the Lok Sabha and has been holding the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development since May 2019.

Image: Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial