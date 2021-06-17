'We're Closed Because...': McDonald's Employee Quits Job With Hilarious Drive Thru Note

A recently posted photograph of a closed McDonald's outlet has taken the internet by storm. The picture, shared earlier this week, not only shows the closed windows of a drive-thru outlet but also features a signboard which states a hilarious reason for its closure. Taped to the speakers of the fast-food restaurant outlet, it reads, ‘We are closed because I am quitting and I hate this job.”

According to ‘Great Ape Dad’, the user who shared the image on Twitter, the note was written by an employee who was unhappy with his job. He subsequently revealed that the note was stuck by a manager who worked on the night shift and had suddenly left. Regardless, it soon went viral, attracting flocks of users on the post.

While many of the comments appeared to be in support of the unnamed worker, with several people commenting about their own experiences working for fast-food chains. “That was a mood for just about everyone I worked with when I was at McDonald’s,’ wrote one user while another added, “It's annoying when this happens, but totally worth it for the sake of the workers," added a second user. Yet another user quipped, “Thus begins the next great cycle of automation. I give it three years tops before we start having McDonald's being able to operate without any employees at all.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s has lost considerable business and was coerced into scaling down the number of employees due to the COVID pandemic. Now, with vaccination gaining pace, many outlets are re-opening. However, in a twist, the eatery is now battling to hire new people. Recently, McDonald’s joint in Tampa, Florida caught attention after it came up with a unique solution to the problem- it has decided to offer $50 to those who just turn up for interviews irrespective of whether they pass or fail. The outlet’s never-seen-before initiative gained limelight after a picture of a board stating the same was shared online. "Interviews. M-F 2 pm. Get $50 for an interview,’ read the signboard. McDonald's is the second-largest fast-food chain in the world with hundreds of thousands of outlets in the world.

