West Bengal: Woman Feeds Curd Rice To Stray Dog On Railway Station Platform; Watch

Animal videos are always heartwarming to watch while the Internet has become a platform for videos that relish the hearts of viewers on social media. You might have come across the videos on social media, where people can be seen taming their pets. However, a viral video has emerged showing a woman feeding a stray dog, the way she was feeding the dog was very similar to the way a mother feeds a child. The video has been doing rounds on the Internet.

In a now-viral video, a woman feeding curd rice to a stray dog at a railway station in West Bengal. The woman could be seen sitting on the platform and making balls of curd rice with her hands to feed the white stray dog. Meanwhile, the dog was calmly positioned to get fed by her hands, and the heartwarming video emerged on Facebook. As the video progressed the woman also told that the dog's name is Kutush and he doesn't like to eat anything but curd rice. Kutush is 5-years-old. She explained that the dog likes music in the background while being fed.

The video was posted on April 24 since then it has garnered 8.9K views accompanied by several likes and comments. However, as the video progressed the woman also told that she use to visit the station thrice every day to feed the dog while Facebook users were able to identify the station as Dum Dum Cantonment. Many users lauded the woman for taking care of the dog.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video has grabbed the attention of many after seeing the woman sitting and feeding a dog on the platform of the station. The heartwarming video has been winning the hearts of the people on the Internet. People were seen expressing their views on the video as "Whatever but I like her for feeding him!", a user wrote. The second user spelled, "Dogs know who to ask, to be fed. That's the beauty of it all". The third user wrote, "Dog has gained weight ..... Anyways very nice job done by the lady".

Image: Facebook/@InGoa24x7