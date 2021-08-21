'What A Big Boi Jump': Video Of Owl’s Adorable Run And Jump Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

Social media is often filled with videos that capture the cute antics of birds. Adding to the list, a cute video of an owl has surfaced on the internet. The video shared on Reddit shows a fluffy owl walking and jumping. The adorable video has caught the attention of netizens who could not stop themselves from commenting over the clip.

Owl spotted walking and jumping

The video has been shared on Reddit alongside the caption, "Wanna see how high I can jump? Pretty cool, huh?" In the video, a fluffy owl can be seen walking on the road. As the video progresses, the wide-eyed bird can be seen running at a fast pace towards the camera. The owl in the end can be seen jumping and looking towards the camera. Watch the video here:

The post since being shared on Reddit has garnered 99 per cent upvotes and several reactions. The adorable video of the owl has won over the hearts of netizens who reacted to the post in the comments section. One user commented, "That straight-at-the-camera-confirmation-look!". Another user commented, "Simply adorable! What a big boi jump!!" Another individual commented, "Hey, that was just a warm-up jump. The next time will be the real one!!". Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, last month,a turtle and an owl were intertwined and had to be untangled by a team of rescuers from the Arlington County Animal Shelter and Humane Society in Virginia. The animals were brought to the shelter after a call about an owl who got his talon hooked between a turtle's carapace and plastron, following which a team of skilled rescuers untangled them. The rescue action was captured on film and subsequently shared on social media. On Twitter, Arlington County Virginia's animal shelter shared a video of this rescue with its followers. The video begins with images of rescuers carefully removing the animals from the cage, while the text on the screen explains the incident's background. Before carefully untangling the animals, the rescuers give each of them a gentle check. The turtle was unharmed, but the owl received a few minor injuries.

This was a first for our Animal Control team - an owl and a turtle stuck together! #animalcontrol #animalrescue #allinforanimals pic.twitter.com/Ib7NpPatrw — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) July 13, 2021

IMAGE: Reddit