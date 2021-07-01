'What A Fun Visit': Kids Reaction To Otters Playing In The Backyard Of House Is Adorable

Social media has been flooded with human-animal interactions videos. The latest addition to them is a cute video that shows the reaction of kids on spotting otters in their house in St. Petersburg, Florida. The video showcases the conversation of excited kids as the otters explore the backyard of the house.

Kids excitedly react on spotting otters

The video was shared by NextDoor on Instagram alongside the caption, "Kids react to otters visiting their home in St Petersburg, FL [Florida]". The video shows the otters exploring the backyard of the house. The otter also enjoyed in the pool. While the otters were enjoying outside, the kids in the house get excited seeing them. In the video, the children were heard excitedly talking about them. The kids were naming the otters and were thrilled as the otter was in the pool. As the children were talking in the video, their conversation in the form of text was appearing on the clip.

The video has garnered over 11000 views and several reactions. The adorable video has caught the attention of netizens who shared their views in the comments section. Most of the users talked about the cuteness of otters and kids, while few users expressed that otters are dangerous. One user commented, "The excitement of the children priceless….my favorite “ is going to get out”." Another user commented, "Cute!!! Both the otters and the kids." Another individual commented, "Omg your kids sound awesome. They are so excited. Love the part when they said "I'm going to name them."

Meanwhile, a video of a dog helping his owner to do laundry came to light from Australia in June. In the video, the pooch was seen jumping up to take out laundry from the washing machine. He even closed the door of the machine. Later the owner was seen sitting and placing the clothes onto a hanger with Secret hanging all of the clothes in the cupboard. He even neatly placed some in the drawers and shut it close.

IMAGE: NextDoor/Instagram

