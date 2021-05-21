'What An Idea': Man Uses Innovative Way To Maintain Social Distancing In Metro, Watch

Amid the overwhelming COVID-19 situation, social distancing is the need of the hour. People are maintaining social distancing with each other but a video has emerged on social media which has taken it to another level. The man in the clip has used an innovative way to ensure social distancing while travelling in the metro. The video shows the person packed in a transparent box covered with polythene from all sides. The short clip shared by businessman Harsh Goenka on Twitter has gone viral on the internet and netizens were amused with the innovative way used by the man.

Social distancing in metro

The 6-second video shared on the microblogging site shows the man sitting in a transparent box that is covered with polythene from all four sides in the metro. The man appears to be comfortably sitting in his bio bubble. The man is busy on his mobile phone while other passengers on the metro were noticing him. Goenka while sharing the video has called this social distancing method "a corona innovation". Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered more than 20K views and several reactions from netizens. The video has caught the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to express their views. Some of the users had a hilarious reaction to the clip while others praised the creativity of the man. One user commented, "Necessity is the mother of invention." Another user commented, "There is nothing funny about this but a genuine idea. While the regardless crowd is suffering of covid, and endangering others, this idea is perfectly brilliant. I would think of the same." "For a minute I thought that was Bappi Lahiri..then realized no gold chains so not him", wrote another person. Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: HVGOENKA/Twitter

