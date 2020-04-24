‘What Do Cheerleaders Eat For Breakfast?’ Is A Fun But Tricky Question | Answer Here

If the lockdown is taking the best of you and you are wondering what to do with all the spare time then here is a suggestion. Pick up some riddles to solve. It is an exercise to your brain and after a boring day, your brain will need the reboot. Solve riddles and puzzles that are tricky to solve and will take a lot of thinking. Make the best use of your time!

‘What do cheerleaders eat for breakfast?’, did you know?

The ‘What do cheerleaders eat for breakfast? ‘riddle answer is something related to what cheerleaders do the most. The answer is similar to the word as well as the activity that they do. The riddle is interesting and can be solved with family and friends. The best way to do it is to set a timer and make it a competition. Ask all your family members to join. There is only one rule for your game, the winner gets the right to boast!

‘What do cheerleaders eat for breakfast?’ answer:

The answer is: Cheerios. Cheerleaders cheer and also eat cheerios!

How to engage more people in the ‘What do cheerleaders eat for breakfast?’ riddle

Copy or save the above question ‘What do cheerleaders eat for breakfast?’

Share it on various social media accounts, especially WhatsApp.

Tag people to answer the riddle.

If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such teasers.

Share the question but not the ‘What do cheerleaders eat for breakfast?’ riddle answer.

Only give them the answer when they have tried two or three times.

