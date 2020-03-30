What Is Ab Challenge? Instagram Gives 'fitness Goals' Motivations With New Trend

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. With no vaccine for the virus found yet, countries have been struggling hard to control the situation. The health officials and Government of different countries are requesting their citizens to practice self-isolation.

Amidst all this, social media has become a major medium of communication. People are connecting with their friends, family, and fans through social media applications. Since most of the people around the world are isolating and staying at home, they are opting for work out at home. Currently, a challenge is going viral online where people are seen suggesting several different workout routines.

What is the Ab challenge?

The Ab challenge is basically about following a particular workout routine and posting a video while you do it on an everyday basis. The challenge includes kicks, crunches, squats, etc. This Instagram ab challenge went viral after people started posting their workout sessions and started challenging their friends to do the same. These routines are posted on Instagram with the #abchallenge. This Instagram ab challenge is giving an opportunity to several different fitness influencers to grow their community and also showcase their talent online. People are following this challenge for 30-days and therefore call it a 30-days ab challenge.

Instagram Ab challenge meaning

This challenge would also act out as a motivation for all the people who are beginners when it comes to working out or procrastinating on the fact that they should do it or not. There are different videos and routines that are posted online for help. People can also create their own customised workout routine with the help of these videos. The meaning of this challenge is basically developing abs and is all about being fit and leading a healthy lifestyle. It is called an Ab challenge as developing abs is a part of a workout routine and this is what the challenge is all about.

Check out these videos to know more about Ab challenge

