What Is The #BlueTwitter Trend? Here Are The Twin Reasons People Are Sharing It Widely

On Saturday, Twitter was quite literally covered in 'blue' after a new trend called #BlueTwitter took the social media network by storm. The Blue Twitter trend started when people decided to relive their old memories and share pictures of themselves in blue clothes. An important reason for embracing the color blue is because it signifies the colour that healthcare workers are seen wearing in the form of their Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) like gowns and masks.

The colour blue according to the netizens not only signified people standing in solidarity with the frontline warriors during the nationwide COVID-19 health crisis but also signified remembering and reliving the happy times during the lockdown. As of now, more than 32,000 people have shared memories of them in blue colored clothes using the hashtag.

Show me a better picture than this in twitter trend of #BlueTwitter.👇 pic.twitter.com/wsq55s1ICe — Suraj Kaul (@surajkaul4) April 25, 2020

Nothing can be better than this#BlueTwitter pic.twitter.com/lzPMvtfgcz — Doctor By Chance (@iamthemaulik) April 25, 2020

And here are my photographs for the #BlueTwitter trend! Some best memories from 3 years of my stay in Egypt. “Blue hai pani pani pani” pic.twitter.com/AFwf2Rxd2J — Pakya (@mehta_pprakash) April 25, 2020

