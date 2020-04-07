The Debate
What Is TikTok Mugshot Challenge? Here's All You Need To Know

What’s Viral

What is TikTok mugshot challenge? Here's everything that you should know about the latest trend on TikTok.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, numerous challenges and games have been surfacing on the internet. People are sharing puzzles and fun riddles on WhatsApp groups and other platforms to communicate with their near and dear ones. Therefore, Instagram and TikTok feeds are brimming with interesting posts of newest trends and challenges.

Among many challenges is TikTok's much-hyped mugshot challenge. So, what is the TokTok mugshot challenge? Read further to know.

What is the TikTok mugshot challenge?

TikTok comes up with several interesting new challenges, every now and then. Most of them require acting and creativity. For the new mugshot challenge, the platform's users have to make themselves look like a deadly criminal and take a mugshot. While people are making full use of this innovative trend, others are going overboard with fake blood for a realistic look.

Besides the regular public, influencers and celebrities are also participating in it. Mugshot trend videos have gained immense popularity as people are quite keen to know how would they look in the mugshot filter, without being detained.

Mugshot filter: Where does the problem lies?

The challenge is being criticised by many since it glorifies domestic violence and abuse. Recently, social media celebrity James Charles deleted his mugshot challenge video saying that he had no intention to trigger anyone's ire. He faced severe backlash for using a mugshot filter without clarifying that it was a part of the challenge. 

Mugshot background

To give a proper touch, influencers and celebrities are opting for a mugshot background besides make-up. It is giving them a realistic and more natural look. We have listed some of the best mugshot trend videos featuring mugshot background. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ✨S A L I N A✨ (@salinakilla) on

 

