What Would Rihanna Look Like If She Were An Indian Snack? See Pics

Twitter users have time and again proved how creative they can be when messing around with the quirky outfits of celebrities. An Indian Twitter user recently picked out 25 different delicacies that Rihanna’s various outfits can be associated with. He has created a perfect blend of street food and desserts using Rihanna’s pictures to prove how she would look like as an Indian snack or food.

Rihanna as Indian food

A Twitter user recently created collages with different pictures of Rihanna, pointing out how she would look if she were one of the mentioned Indian food items. He has created a list of 25 food items that can be compared with the different outfits of Rihanna. He has mentioned the food items, chicken tandoori, kaju katli, masala chai, pulav, ice gola, rose barfi, biryani, rooh afza, rose kulfi, kala jamun, vada pav, aamras, dahi puri, meetha pan, maggi, raw mango, jalebi, solkadhi, samosa, khandvi, momos, kheer, falooda, and besan laddoo. Have a look at the pictures here.

Read Rihanna Knows How To Flaunt Her Sleek Jawline And These Pictures Are Proof

Also read Rihanna's Songs Like 'Diamonds' & 'Disturbia' To Add To Workout Playlist Amid Lockdown

Read Rihanna Raises The Temperature With Latest Summer Photoshoot Pictures For Her Brand

Also Read Rihanna Give Cues To Beat Summer Heat With Stunning Poolside Photos; See Pics

Image Courtesy: Rihanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.