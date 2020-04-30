What's Viral? Alaknanda's Convergence With Bhagirathi At Devprayag Is A 'Divine' Sight

Famed Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani recently stunned his fans with a magnificent video. He is usually seen posting photos of Bollywood celebs so it was a surprise for the fans to see this specific video clip. Read on to know more about this video from Uttarakhand:

Viral Bhayani gives a glimpse of this beautiful union

Viral Bhayani took to his official social media handle and posted a video where fans can see Devprayag. It is where two Indian rivers meet to form the holy river Ganga. In the video, fans can see Alaknanda and Bhagirathi, two holy rivers, converging to form Ganga. The video has gone on to garner over three lakh nine thousand likes. Here is the video:

The video is captioned as, "The beautiful confluence of the two holy rivers, the Alaknanda and the Bhagirathi takes place in Devprayag. The unified river that forms beyond the confluence in Devprayag is the holy river #ganga. This video is winning everyone's hearts in these tough times. Blissful ❤ 🎥 @sudharamen." Fans are flooding the comment section with hearts and praises.

A user by the handle name JAZZMINE_279 said that the view of Devprayag is 'Serenely spiritual'. Another user by the handle name usmankhan_fazal said, "mashallah beautiful.♥♥" A user called mayhem_monk stated, "It fills my heart with joy and brings tears to my eyes... I don't believe in gods but this view is really divine."

