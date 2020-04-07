These WhatsApp Games For Groups Will Keep Your Loved Ones Entertained Amidst Lockdown

WhatsApp games for groups are meant for mass entertainment. These games are not only fun but can create some awesome memories. WhatsApp games for groups are usually simple to understand and easy to play as well. So if you are bored due to Coronavirus lockdown, these games will keep you and your WhatsApp group entertained.

WhatsApp games for groups

1. Antakshari

Just like the name suggests you can your WhatsApp can easily play this game. The only catch in this game is you can either sing the song or text the song’s name. This game can go on for several hours and can even help you explore different music genres. Try this game if you and your friends are looking for some 90s group games nostalgia.

2. Kiss, Marry, Kill

This is a very famous campfire game. But now this game has received a digital twist. Kiss, Marry, Kill just like the name suggests is all about categorising three personalities according to your choice. The personalities need not be from a particular field but they just need to be famous.

3. Storyline

Storyline is a simple WhatsApp game. The game starts with one player adding a line to the story. Every player has to add a line or they can pass and they have to add two lines during their next turn. Your story keeps on getting changed since every player has a different idea in his or her head.

4. Guess the song

This is also a famous WhatsApp game. You must have witnessed several WhatsApp forwards where emojis are placed in a certain order and all group members have to guess as many songs as possible. The group member who guesses the most number of songs gets a small treat by other group members.

