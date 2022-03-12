'Wheel Or Doors': Twitter Poll Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads; Know Why

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Questions like "What came first, the chicken or egg?", "Are eyebrows facial hair?", "In the word 'scent' 'S' silent or 'C'?" have bewildered humans for generations; now, the latest to add to the list came from a Twitter user. A new debate has taken over the internet with an innocuous question that has stumped everybody.
Ryan Nixon, on Twitter, had started a debate after sharing an idea that he said he and his friend decided to ponder on. "My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate...And I am here for it”, he tweeted, adding, "Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?"
And I am here for it.
Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?
Meanwhile, Nixon posted a poll to his tweet, which gained about 18.7k likes since it was shared. It recorded 223,347 overall votes in a couple of hours after being posted. The poll saw wheels winning over the doors by 7%. The challenging question had people creating graphs and mathematical formulas to prove their choice of answer. Results of the Twitter poll showed wheels receiving 53.6% final votes. With billion of cars running over the roads, with all the wheel-operated plants and machinery, people believed in more wheels in the world than doors.
Responses were recorded as, "Who is voting doors??? There are wheels on everything. I have wheels on my garment rack, makeup storage holder, rubbish bin. It’s definitely wheels". Another said, "Just thinking about cars. Every two door car a net win for wheels. Every toy car with doors that don't open as well. Toys in general surely a huge win for wheels? Lego produces more than 300 million tyres a year (sic)". Meanwhile, some of the users were seen building up the mathematical equation.
