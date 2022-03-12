'Wheel Or Doors': Twitter Poll Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads; Know Why

Questions like "What came first, the chicken or egg?", "Are eyebrows facial hair?", "In the word 'scent' 'S' silent or 'C'?" have bewildered humans for generations; now, the latest to add to the list came from a Twitter user. A new debate has taken over the internet with an innocuous question that has stumped everybody.

Ryan Nixon, on Twitter, had started a debate after sharing an idea that he said he and his friend decided to ponder on. "My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate...And I am here for it”, he tweeted, adding, "Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?"

Meanwhile, Nixon posted a poll to his tweet, which gained about 18.7k likes since it was shared. It recorded 223,347 overall votes in a couple of hours after being posted. The poll saw wheels winning over the doors by 7%. The challenging question had people creating graphs and mathematical formulas to prove their choice of answer. Results of the Twitter poll showed wheels receiving 53.6% final votes. With billion of cars running over the roads, with all the wheel-operated plants and machinery, people believed in more wheels in the world than doors.

Netizens Response with different Equations

Responses were recorded as, "Who is voting doors??? There are wheels on everything. I have wheels on my garment rack, makeup storage holder, rubbish bin. It’s definitely wheels". Another said, "Just thinking about cars. Every two door car a net win for wheels. Every toy car with doors that don't open as well. Toys in general surely a huge win for wheels? Lego produces more than 300 million tyres a year (sic)". Meanwhile, some of the users were seen building up the mathematical equation.

