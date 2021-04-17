When Elon Musk Said That His Boundless Energy Comes From Being An 'alien'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has often surprised his followers on social media and admirers in general with his boundless energy to chase new ventures, has already revealed the reason behind it and said “I’m an alien.” Back in 2018, in an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan which has now been viewed at least 42 million times on YouTube, the billionaire had intended the remark as a joke but people have still wondered if it was actually the truth. He has always been open about his otherworldly missions including his ambitious plans to enable people live on Mars.

Rogan had asked the billionaire, “When I see you doing all these things, I’m like ‘How does this [person] have all this time, and all this energy, and all these ideas, and then people just let him do these things?’” To this, Musk replied, “Because I’m an alien.” Tesla CEO then spoke about his intelligence which is “not bad for a human” but did not “hold a candle to AI.” Even though the video is several years old, it keeps emerging each time Musk achieves a new milestone.

Netizen asked Musk 'Are you an alien?'

Initially, Elon Musk made the claim about the earth being "not flat” but a “hollow globe” where “Donkey King lives”. While this cryptic tweet was enough to cause a stir among his followers, one particular user who asked him if he was an alien. “Are you an alien?” wrote the user named ‘shbzz’. Musk played along and answered “obv” meaning obviously.

Their exchange of comments had created a never seen stir on the Internet with Musk’s tweet racking up over nearly 15 thousand likes. Hundreds of thousands of astonished users have flocked to the post with many of them jokingly substantiating the 49-year-old’s claim. One user, meanwhile, asked Musk if it was difficult to act like a human, while another said that he was just plain “genius.”

Image credits: AP/Pixabay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.