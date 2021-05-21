'When In Doubt, Follow Mother': Cubs Follow Lioness While Crossing Stream; Watch Video

Social media forums are often filled with adorable videos of animals and adding to them a similar video has surfaced on the internet. A heartwarming clip of a lioness and her cubs has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The video shows a lioness walking down a path while her cubs follow her in crossing the stream. The short clip has gone viral on the internet and the people have expressed their views in the comments section.

Cubs follow their mother

The video shared on the microblogging site shows a lioness crossing a waterway as cubs follow her. The cubs in the video appear to be confused at first but after seeing their mother crossing the stream, they too follow her. Susanta Nanda has shared an important message in the caption alongside the video, "When in doubt, follow your mother". Watch the video here:

When in doubt,

Follow your mother pic.twitter.com/MXoqdb2687 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 18, 2021

The post has garnered more than 45K views and several reactions from netizens. People are loving the video and are also agreeing with the message in the comments section. One user commented, "Excellent message sir." Another individual wrote, "The one person in life who will stand by you through thick or thin." "Mother is always a great leader for her child", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a video that has surfaced on the internet shows a lioness pushing her cubs into the waterhole for a bath. Shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows two cubs drinking from a water hole as the lioness arrived at the spot. In the caption, Nanda called it a “universal problem of all mothers” and added that the lioness was trying to put kids to water for a bath. The lioness is seen pushing one of her cubs into the waterhole, however, did not succeed. She then tried to push the other cub and did manage to push him into the waterhole.

Universal problem of all mothers...

Putting kids to water for bath pic.twitter.com/a91GMpFfq4 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 24, 2021

