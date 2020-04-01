When Is National Peanut Butter And Jelly Day Celebrated & How To Celebrate It?

Peanut butter and jelly together are almost a staple of the American diet. In fact, it is so popular with the Americans that it has been turned into an official holiday. People celebrate it in various ways but most often eating loads of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Here's more information about this popular American holiday.

When is the National peanut butter and jelly day celebrated?

The National peanut butter and jelly Day 2020 date is April 2, the same as every year. This day marks the celebration of this holiday. The history of this holiday goes that peanut butter was considered a delicacy in the 1900s America, being served only in the finest of New York's tea rooms.

An article published in a magazine taught housewives how to make peanut butter using meat grinders. In 1901, Julia Davis Chandler issued the first recipe of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

However, during the 1920s, the cost of peanut butter declined and it became a household item. It was also a favourite among children. According to statistics, during World War II, peanut butter and jelly was made a part of the US soldier's ration list. Later, around 1968, a US brand introduced the two products in one jar in alternate vertical stripes.

Also Read: Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe To Try At Home For Baking Delightful Evening Snacks

Also Read: Healthy Peanut Butter Dishes To Try If You're Bored Of Regular 'bread And Peanut-butter'

How to celebrate the National peanut butter and jelly day?

One can cook various kinds of food using peanut butter and jelly together. The easiest recipe is of the sandwich. However, one can also whip up sushi, pancake, cupcake, french toast, pies, cookies, doughnut and fudge using the flavour of peanut butter and jelly.

There are also competitions held all over the country to make the biggest peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The record for the biggest one is from Pennsylvania where they made a 40ft long sandwich with 150lbs of peanut butter and 50lbs of jelly.

Also Read: Peanut Butter: Benefits And Facts About The Tasty Food Item

Also Read: Weight Loss: Peanut Butter For Losing Weight

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.