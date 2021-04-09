'When Will Thar Land On Mars?': Anand Mahindra Has Hilarious Reply To Netizen's Query

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Twitter
As countries across the globe are racing to land the first human on Mars, a Twitter user recently asked Anand Mahindra, when will Mahindra Thar land on the Red planet. In the past month alone, three missions from Earth have already reached the Red planet to look for signs of past life. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has already said he is pretty much focused on his mission to Mars and to send humans to the Red planet by 2026. NASA, on the other hand, has also set a deadline for the first human on Mars by 2033.
Amid such historic development, when an internet user asked when Mahindra Thar will land on Mars, chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra also replied with a question that read “Mars pe Thars”. Since his post, thousands of internet users liked the post while many dropped hilarious comments.
Mars pe Thars? https://t.co/mGoCJ2tfCQ— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2021
“Why not!!!... A Mahindra 4x4 for the offroading during the manned mission to Mars,” said third. “Sir "Thar the SLV" Mahindra expanding to space.....taking leaps to make India proud further,” added fourth. “Sir, you should have joint venture with @elonmusk,” suggested another user.
Imagine! pic.twitter.com/zxbvUydZnv— Yashodhan Dere (@DereYashodhan) April 9, 2021
Waiting period must be long I suppose. I hope they receive their booking receipt at least, haven’t got mine though:)— Pooja Dave (@PoojaDa43914825) April 9, 2021
Lambi waiting list Dharti par ho rakhi hai....es ko Mars ki padi hai... showroom mein time par aa jaye... bas ithni se hai Marazzo....oooppps ArzooðŸ¤ðŸ˜‚— PratapIndian1 (@Indian1Pratap) April 9, 2021
Fixed pic.twitter.com/V2GJfHn8OL— Jags (@JagsHuli) April 9, 2021
Thar mars pe pahuche ya na pahuche , pr logo k dil me pahuch chuki h . pic.twitter.com/8RdFhOtaCV— Siddharth Anand (@Sidd0908) April 9, 2021
Sir apka saath rha to Thar mars to kya koi aur planet hoga vaha bhi phunch jayegi,,— TopiSAnkhyan (@AnkhyanS) April 9, 2021
Mars to fir cheez hi kya Thar k aageðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚
why not sir? in future when @isro send man missions on mars & moon we would like to see Made in India transport... ðŸ‘ðŸ»— iNikhil (@nikhilsarode123) April 9, 2021
