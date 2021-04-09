Last Updated:

'When Will Thar Land On Mars?': Anand Mahindra Has Hilarious Reply To Netizen's Query

As countries across the globe are racing to land the first human on Mars, a Twitter user recently asked Anand Mahindra when will Thar land on the Red planet.

Bhavya Sukheja
Anand Mahindra

Image: PTI/Twitter


As countries across the globe are racing to land the first human on Mars, a Twitter user recently asked Anand Mahindra, when will Mahindra Thar land on the Red planet. In the past month alone, three missions from Earth have already reached the Red planet to look for signs of past life. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has already said he is pretty much focused on his mission to Mars and to send humans to the Red planet by 2026. NASA, on the other hand, has also set a deadline for the first human on Mars by 2033. 

Amid such historic development, when an internet user asked when Mahindra Thar will land on Mars, chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra also replied with a question that read “Mars pe Thars”. Since his post, thousands of internet users liked the post while many dropped hilarious comments.

Netizens suggest Mahindra to collaborate with Elon Musk

“Why not!!!... A Mahindra 4x4 for the offroading during the manned mission to Mars,” said third. “Sir "Thar the  SLV" Mahindra expanding to space.....taking leaps to make India proud further,” added fourth. “Sir, you should have joint venture with @elonmusk,” suggested another user. 

(Image: Twitter)

