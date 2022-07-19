'When Your Parents Force You': Video Of Kid's Lack Of Interest In Kickboxing Goes Viral

Indian parents are often associated with forcing their kids for various things, right from household chores, clothes to wear or the career path they choose. Many a time, memes also go viral poking fun at this trait linked to Indian parents. However, it seems imposing activities on children is not just restricted to India but could be practiced around the globe. A video that is doing rounds on the internet seemed to suggest this point.

In a viral video, a little boy during his kickboxing class can be seen throwing weak punches in the air half-heartedly. The child is almost sobbing and hardly interested while another child to his left kicks and punches the punching bag with all his might. One could see even people behind him laughing at his helplessness.

Soon after the video was shared online, many social media users started reacting to it by comparing their childhood to the kid. They too recalled pursuing something they had little interest in and being forced by their parents.

A Twitter user named Figen captioned the video clip, "When your parents force you to do something."

Seeing the boy's mood in the video, many social media users began reacting with hilarious comments. Many netizens reacted by comparing the boy’s mood with their real-life scenarios, while some compared their child with the boy in the video. Some stated that children should not be forced to anything, while one believed that the child was perhaps tired. Here are a few reactions:

