Which Are The Most Used Emojis Of 2021? Check Full List Of Top Emojis Of The Year

As 2021 heads to an end in the next few weeks, the Unicode Consortium released the most used emojis of the year. As per the report, the most used emojis of the year are Tears Of Joy (😂) and Heart (❤️). The report said that as per the data collected, Tears of Joy has been used 5% more than other emojis. The heart is the second most used emoji. Other than the Tears Of Joy emoji and Heart emoji, the list of other most used emoji include: 🤣, 👍 , 😭, 🙏, 😘, 😍 and 😊.

The Unicode Consortium report said, “Top-ranked emoji consistently represent multiple concepts so they are used in a wider variety of situations. For example, let’s look at clothing emoji. The top used is crown while the emoji collecting cobwebs in your keyboard seem to lack non-literal uses (like clutch bag, lab coat, and flat shoe).”

What is the Unicode Consortium?

The Unicode Consortium is a California based non-profit organisation that publishes the Unicode Standard developed for replacing existing character encoding schemes which are limited in size and scope and are incompatible with multilingual environments. It was incorporated in the year 1991.

The Bylaws of the organisation states, "An essential part of this purpose is to standardise, maintain, educate and engage academic and scientific communities, and the general public about, make publicly available, promote, and disseminate to the public a standard character encoding that provides for an allocation for more than a million characters."

Meanings of Most Popular Emojis