Which Are The Most Used Emojis Of 2021? Check Full List Of Top Emojis Of The Year

The Unicode Consortium has released the most used emojis of the year. The report said, "top-ranked emojis consistently represent multiple concepts."

Swagata Banerjee
Image: Shutterstock


As 2021 heads to an end in the next few weeks, the Unicode Consortium released the most used emojis of the year. As per the report, the most used emojis of the year are Tears Of Joy (😂) and Heart (❤️).  The report said that as per the data collected, Tears of Joy has been used 5% more than other emojis. The heart is the second most used emoji. Other than the Tears Of Joy emoji and Heart emoji, the list of other most used emoji include: 🤣, 👍 , 😭, 🙏, 😘, 😍 and 😊. 

The Unicode Consortium report said, “Top-ranked emoji consistently represent multiple concepts so they are used in a wider variety of situations. For example, let’s look at clothing emoji. The top used is crown while the emoji collecting cobwebs in your keyboard seem to lack non-literal uses (like clutch bag, lab coat, and flat shoe).”  

What is the Unicode Consortium? 

The Unicode Consortium is a California based non-profit organisation that publishes the Unicode Standard developed for replacing existing character encoding schemes which are limited in size and scope and are incompatible with multilingual environments. It was incorporated in the year 1991. 

The Bylaws of the organisation states, "An essential part of this purpose is to standardise, maintain, educate and engage academic and scientific communities, and the general public about, make publicly available, promote, and disseminate to the public a standard character encoding that provides for an allocation for more than a million characters."

Meanings of Most Popular Emojis 

  • Tears of Joy 😂: This emoji represents someone laughing so hard that tears gush out of their eyes. It is used to express something funny and humorous.
  • Heart ❤️: A  red heart emoji usually represents love and romance. This emoji is used in varied contexts ranging from converting warm feelings, love and a strong emotional bond.
  • Loudly Crying Face 😭: This emoji represents a face that is crying. However, the usage depends upon the context, ranging from overwhelming sentiments from happiness to sorrow.
  • Pleading Face 🥺: It depicts a face with puppy-like cute eyes. It is used when someone is trying to plead or win the other person's trust and compassion.
  • Rolling on the Floor Laughing 🤣: A yellow face with a big grin which is tilted to its side as if rolling on the floor while laughing hard. The emoji might be used to comment upon anything hilarious. 
  • Sparkles ✨: It is a cluster of shining stars, usually three in number, which is used to depict positive sentiments like gratitude, excitement, love etc. 
  • Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes 😍: A yellow face with dimpled cheeks and heart shape eyes, the emoji represents feelings of love or infatuation. It is also used to express excitement or complement something.  
  • Folded Hands 🙏🏻: This emoji has two hands that are pressed together. It represents the sentiments of gratitude, respect, hope, prays.
  • Smiling Face with Hearts 🥰: It has a smiling face with three hearts all over the face. It represents the feeling of being loved, taken care of or feeling in love.
  • Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes 😊: This emoji represents a smiling face with smiling eyes are used to convey sentiments about happiness, joy and content.  
