'Which Mask Moods Do You Relate To The Most,' Asks Google In A Hilarious Post

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed people's lives in many ways. Many people are still at their homes, altering regular routines such as going to school or work in unexpected ways. Apart from modifying old habits, the pandemic also caused people to adopt new routines, one of which is wearing a face mask in public. Masks are a necessity in today's world, and everyone should wear them whenever they leave their house. Various posts on the internet also remind individuals of the necessity of wearing masks. This time, Google has chimed in with an advisory, and it's done in a funny manner. They took to Instagram to post a few photos and asked people about the mask mood to which they relate. "At least people can’t see us talk to ourselves under our double mask," they wrote while sharing the images.

The post has attracted netizens' reactions since it was shared on Saturday, 18 September 2021. As of now, it has garnered more than 1,000 likes and numbers are only increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated several comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the Instagram users wrote, “Can relate with smiling one hahah [sic]." "This is sweet," commented another. "Very nyc dude [sic], expressed a third. A large number of users took to emojis to express their reactions.

An anti-masker was seen bullying a masked lady in US

Last month, a video of an anti-masker in New York bullying an elderly woman went viral on social media. The furious confrontation between a middle-aged guy and an elderly lady wearing a mask aboard the metro train was shared on Twitter. The 42-second video was uploaded on August 16 with the caption, "We need to find out who this guy is and where he works because this was absolutely unacceptable. Unhinged anti-masker, antivaxxer bullied an elderly woman on subway NYC today [sic]." It should be noted here that amid a surge in Delta variant cases in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had made wearing a mask mandatory, even for those who are fully vaccinated. However, the announcement was met with a lot of scepticism in the US, and anti-maskers have repeatedly expressed their opposition to the mandates.

We need to find out who this guy is and where he works because this was absolutely unacceptable. Unhinged #antimasker #Antivaxxer bullied an elderly woman on the #subway #NYC today. pic.twitter.com/vGHfPn30Kk — Naviko (@Subway_DJ) August 16, 2021

