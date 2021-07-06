White Peacock's Viral Video Mesmerizes Netizens On Social Media, See Video

A video of a pristine white peacock has gone viral on the internet. The video was taken while the bird was seen flaunting it's feathers. The unmissable video has taken social media by storm. The white bird is seen surrounded by greenery and beautiful red flowers in front of it, which makes the video all the more jaw-dropping.

The 13-second video has been uploaded on the microblogging site Twitter. The video captioned ' White Peacock showing off,' has garnered over one lakh views and 200 comments within few hours after it was posted. Moreover, it also received a fair share of retweets.

Blue one is more beautiful 😅😁🦚🦚 pic.twitter.com/pvFi5kRPTv — 🔋Aakash Verma🔋 (@AakashV08) July 2, 2021

Even though the viewers adored the beauty of the bird, some Twitteratis were divided over the choice of blue over white. One user uploaded a GIF of a blue peacock and wrote 'Blue one is more beautiful.' While many animal enthusiasts also shared their knowledge on the gender of the bird, some were unaware of the existence of such a beautiful creature. Lastly, one viewer wrote a beautiful poem on the gesture of the bird, which apparently indicates the arrival of spring.

Similar videos

Internet is a hub of such wonderful heartwarming videos. Even though there are mostly dogs and cats that dominate the web, there are also videos of birds and mammals that leave a smile on our faces. Earlier in June, a video of a bird who could ‘say’ I love you went viral on the internet. The viral video shows Arlo, a 2-year-old Pacific parrotlet teaching how to ‘say’ I love you in the correct way. The video cumulated over 1lakh likes and the comment section was abuzz with heart emoticons.

(Input: Instagram and Twitter)

