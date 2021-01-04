Who Is Bean Dad? See Details About Twitter's 'first Villain' Of This Year

Twitter has been ablaze with the story of Bean Dad recently. Bean Dad became the source of ridicule when the story of a dad refusing to open a can of beans for his 9-year-old daughter went viral on social media. Ever since the story went viral on Twitter, a lot of people have been wondering about who is Bean Dad and Bean Dad's Twitter story. For all the people who are wondering about who is Bean Dad, here is everything you need to know about him.

Who is Bean Dad?

The Bean Dad story that is going viral all over the world is of John Roderick. He is best known for being the lead singer in 2000s indie band, The Long Winters. He is being criticised heavily for his parenting skills when he did not open a can of beans for his hungry nine-year-old daughter. While Roderick is best known for being the lead singer of The Long Winters, the band has not released any new music since 2006. According to a report by junkee.com, John Roderick is best known for hosting several podcasts including Omnibus.

Also Read | Where Was 'Tea With Mussolini' Filmed? Details About Franco Zeffirelli's Classic Movie

It is a weird true story series podcast which is co-hosted by Ken Jennings. He is Jeopardy!‘s most successful contestant. Jennings took to his Twitter and defended John Roderick’s parenting skills. He also jokingly said, "Extremely jealous and annoyed that my podcast co-host is going to be a dictionary entry and I never will." James Roderick has now deleted his Twitter account after facing backlash from Twitter users for his bad parenting. His old tweets of unartful and insensitive jokes about neurodiverse and disabled people were also dug up.

Lmao god apologies for bean dad discourse but get this man far away from jeopardy please pic.twitter.com/NEgrAMdPf5 — ayumi shinozaki 🎍 篠崎あゆみ (@ayusheknows) January 3, 2021

Also Read | Where Was The Birds Filmed? Details About Alfred Hitchcock's Horror-thriller

The band’s track ‘It’s A Departure’ has been used as the theme of the popular podcast My Brother, My Brother And Me for almost a decade. However, after this Twitter controversy involving John Roderick, the makers released a statement on Twitter and announced that the song will not be a part of the podcast anymore. They also added that they would be finding a new theme. Here is a look at the tweet.

For reasons we’re sure you’re all aware of, we’re getting started finding new music for MBMBaM. You’ll probably hear a filler theme song on this week’s episode. We’re not sure what’ll come after that, honestly, but we hope you’ll stick around to find out. — MBMBaM (@MBMBaM) January 3, 2021

Also Read | Are Lonzo And Denise Still Together? See Details About The 'Ball In The Family' Couple

Also Read | What Time Does What Happened To Mr Cha? Release On Netflix? Details About Korean Comedy

Bean Dad's story

Roderick had posted a 23 thread tweet on January 2 in which he detailed on how he did not want to stop solving a jigsaw puzzle. He told his hungry nine-year-old daughter that show should cook her own baked beans. However, his daughter did not even know how to use a can opener. John Roderick refused to either cook or open the can for her. Here is a look at whole Bean Dad's story on John Roderick's Twitter which is now deleted

In case you missed Bean Dad aka john roderick before he deleted his Twitter account, this is what started it all. pic.twitter.com/KCKRP3099c — ManiacalV (ColinT) (@ManiacalV) January 3, 2021

Image Credits: Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.