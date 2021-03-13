Who Is The Buyer Of Beeple's Digital-only Artwork? Christie’s Announces Winning Bidder

A Digital-only artwork in the form of NFT was sold for nearly $70 million in British Auction House Christie’s first-ever sale of an artwork that does not even exist physically. Metakovan, the founder and financier of Metapurse bought the digital artwork, the auction house announced on Twitter. The artwork named ‘Everydays -The First 5000 Days’ is a digital work by American artist Mike Winkelmann, popularly known as Beeple. Now, the auction house has announced the name of the buyer.

Name of buyer who bought

The multi-colour artwork which was sold for $69,346,250 is a collage of 5,000 discreet images, created over a period of 13 years. Christie’s is the first major auction house to offer a purely digital work with a unique NFT (Non-fungible token) effectively a guarantee of its authenticity and to accept cryptocurrency. Revealing the name of the buyer, the auction house ChristiesInc on Twitter said that it is honoured to announce that Metakovan, the founder of Metapurse, the largest NFT Fund was the buyer of Beeple.



Making of this unique artwork

While talking about the making of the artwork the auction house said, "In EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS, the artist has stitched together recurring themes and colour schemes into an aesthetic whole. The individual pieces are organised in loose chronological order: zooming in reveals pictures by turn abstract, fantastical, grotesque or absurd, deeply personal or representative of current events. Recurring themes include society’s obsession with and fear of technology; the desire for and resentment of wealth; and America’s recent political turbulence,” Christie's wrote about the artwork." In a subsequent tweet, Christie’s said that with the sale of this artwork, Beeple has now positioned himself amongst the “top three most valuable living artists”. Talking about the same in an online statement, Beeple stressed that with the advent of NFTs, the sale and purchase of artwork has revolutionized.

.@beeple 's 'The First 5000 Days', the 1st purely digital NFT based artwork offered by a major auction house has sold for $69,346,250, positioning him among the top three most valuable living artists. Major Thanks to @beeple + @makersplaceco. More details to be released shortly — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) March 11, 2021



Image Credit: Christie's Auction House