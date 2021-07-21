Wholesome Clip Of Man Pushing Wheelchair-bound Friend Through Water Fountain Wins Internet

“Because someone is in a wheelchair doesn’t make them any different from anyone else,” a wheelchair clinic specialist Cathy Carver had reminded youngsters in her ‘Come roll with me’ episode, and these boys are doing just that. Two best friends are seen making the most of life enjoying a sizzling summer day as one pushes his wheelchair-bound pal in the water fountains and his specially-abled buddy laughs at the feel-good moment.

In a 39 second footage shared on Reddit, two fast friends Brad and Dan have fun despite former suffering from nonverbal spastic Cerebral Palsy that bound him to the wheelchair.

“There's nothing better than running through water fountains on hot summer days,” the caption to the clip, where the two friends can be seen having fun, read.

Non-verbal cerebral palsy is caused by severe dysarthria [muscle weakness and motor speech disorder] which describes difficulties controlling the muscles. People with spastic CP end up with stiff muscles over the course of their ailment resulting in writhing movements. Most people need a powered wheelchair to achieve independent wheeled mobility as they may be able to self-propel a manual wheelchair.

In the video, Dan pushes his friend Brad’s wheelchair around as the two friends spend time warding off the summers’ heat. The clip that Redditors called “wholesome” made many sentimental. “The world isn't that bad,” one commented. “certainly brings joy,” another said, while a third agreed to say that they hadn’t “felt euphoria like that!” Another commenter stated, “This reminds me of the dad who would take his son running in marathons. Makes my heart melt.” While one other said, “This is so awesome!!”

Dad with ALS dances on daughter's wedding on wheelchair

Earlier similarly, footage of a father suffering from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) dancing with his daughter in his power wheelchair on her wedding day had inspired the internet. The short clip depicted a story of resilience and strength despite impairment in which an enthusiastic dad does not let the ALS take a special moment away on his daughter’s big day. The footage drew empathetic responses and applauds for the courageous father for making his daughter’s day special, and demonstrating the spirit of not giving up.

