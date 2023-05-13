Why 'Boycott Starbucks' Is Trending On Twitter?

The new marketing campaign of the popular coffee brand Starbucks has sparked a deep controversy, dividing netizens into quarters, with some vehemently opposing the #boycottStarbucks trend. On May 10, they released an advertisement focusing on transgender rights. 'It Starts With Your Name' was the tagline or hashtag of the campaign by Starbucks India.

The advertisement revolves around the rights of transgender people, and an Indian parent is shown sitting at a Starbucks outlet. The scene establishes that the father is yet to accept the transformation of his child and is waiting to meet him/her after a long time. Their child, who supposedly transformed, enters in a red dress. The son, now identified as a girl, changes her name to "Arpita" from "Arpit." The father is shown approving the change eventually as he orders the coffee with her name, "Arpita."

Your name defines who you are - whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName. 💚 pic.twitter.com/DKNGhKZ1Hg — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) May 10, 2023

The popular coffee brand shared the video on its official Twitter handle, getting backlash with some users calling it "propaganda."

The marketing campaign by Starbucks went viral in just 48 hours, garnering over 4.4 million tweet views.

Social media users debated the advertisement's emphasis on transgender rights and inclusivity. Some said it was innovative and promoted a worthy cause, while others called it an attempt to propagate wrong ideas.

The hashtag 'Boycott Starbucks' too began to trend on Twitter in India on May 12.