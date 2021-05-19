Why Is 'Arrest Abish Mathew' Trending? What Did Abish Mathew Tweet About Mayawati In 2012?

The virtual world of social media has become a powerful tool in the 21st century giving the citizens (celebrities and common man) a platform to voice opinions/praises/criticisms on social, political and geo-political issues. Oftentimes celebrities have found themselves in trouble for their controversial tweets leading to outrage among the netizens.

Comedian Abhsh Mathew has come under fire on Wednesday over his sexist tweet 9 years ago on BSP supremo Mayawati. Netizens have been outraged since his tweet was exhumed and shared widely on social media with #Arrest_Abish_Mathew trending in reaction to denigrating remarks he'd made against Mayawati. The tweet has been deleted for violation of Twitter's policies.

Why do people want to 'Arrest Abish Mathew'? What did Abish Mathew say about Mayawati?

Abish Mathew in his tweet had made a lewd comment on BSP chief Mayawati, remarking on her appearance and punning (again, lewdly) on her only being appealing to statues (one half of the pun being criticisms against the former UP CM for building many statues, including of herself, during her tenure)

A few days back, Tarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma actor Munmun Dutta had faced the ire of the netizens for using a certain word in a video. A section of social media was offended by the use of the word which indicates a certain community.

A section of netizens has demanded the arrest of the comedian for the demeaning remark as they called it a crime under SC/ST Act and demanding penal action against him. Several others have questioned the demand of arrest as the tweet was made 9 years ago. Those demanding the arrest have claimed that the magnitude of the crime doesn't diminish by how long in the past the crime was committed.

Who is Abish Mathew?

Abish Mathew is a stand-up comedian and a YouTuber known for his stint with AIB and as a creator and host of comedy talk show 'Son of Abish', featuring celebrity guests. He began his career as a radio jockey at Red FM, Delhi before switching to stand-up comedy.

(Image credit: Abish Mathew's Twitter)

