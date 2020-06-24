Netizens Have A Field Day With Memes As #PapaHainNa Trends On Twitter; See Here

Many celebrities are opening up about nepotism in Bollywood after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Twitterverse also seems to be contributing to this topic and recently #PapaHainNa is trending on the platform as a dig at the so-called "nepo kids". Here's what is it about.

Netizens trend #PapaHainNaon Twitter

Netizens are sharing memes on Twitter with the hashtag #papahaina. This is apparently a dig at the star kids and the prevalence of nepotism in Bollywood. Memes of popular Bollywood star kids are also circulating on Twitterverse and netizens seem to be having a field day. Some are even focussing on the possible reactions of the mothers after #PapaHainNa is trending on Twitter. Here's a look at some of them:

How did you get these awards?

*Le strugglers *: #PapaHainNa award toh kharid hi lenge. pic.twitter.com/jH1tde3ekf — खुशी 🇮🇳 (@iamLadly_) June 24, 2020

Indians Mom to their son after seeing they are trending about Dad on Twitter but not about Mom :#PapaHainNa pic.twitter.com/5b0UqZBJhh — 𝑀𝓇 𝑀𝑒𝓂𝑒𝓇 🎗 (@silver_shades7) June 24, 2020

Why is #PapaHainNa trending on Twitter?

Going by the tweets, it seems the reason #PapaHainNa is trending on Twitter is to take a dig at nepotism in Bollywood and at the star kids. Many actors are openly getting trolled with their pictures becoming meme content. Ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, many people in the industry, as well as his fans, believe the actor committed suicide because of nepotism in Bollywood and unable to get projects. Thus, #PapaHainNa seems to have branched off from #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput.

Recently Bollywood director Abhishek Kapoor had opened up on the topic of nepotism in Bollywood. In a statement to the media, he had said that Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was a "systematic dismantling of a fragile mind" and blamed nepotism as the cause. Abhishek had worked with Sushant in Kai Po Che and Kedarnath.

Actor Kangana Ranaut in a video spoke about the "Emotional, psychological, and mental lynching" that Sushant Singh Rajput was going through at the hands of the media. She also insinuated that a well-known Bollywood producer was behind this. She also opened up about the injustice she faced at the hands of the media for speaking up against a journalist.

Many Bollywood celebrities have either left social media or turned off the comment feature to stop trolls. Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have both turned off the comment feature for their Instagram. Sonakshi Sinha quit Twitter after citing trolling as the reason. Singer Neha Kakkar is also taking a break from Instagram which she mentioned in her latest post.

Image credit: Kangana Ranaut Instagram, Iamladly_ Twitter

