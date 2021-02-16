Wife Prints Photos Of Women Husband Liked On Instagram As Valentine's Day Gift

On Valentine’s Day, people expect adorable gifts and romantic gestures, however, a woman gifted her husband printed photos of the girls he has liked on Instagram. While taking to TikTok, the US-based woman shared a video of herself where she could be seen creating a collection of photos of women that her husband liked on the social media platform. The clip has taken the internet by storm and has been shared on several websites along with a caption that read, "What did you get your man for Valentine’s Day?"

According to DailyMail, the couple is from the US city of Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tovar, who works as an insurance agent, shared the video, in which she said that everyone has been sharing what they got for their partners for Valentine’s Day, so she thought she would do the same. In the clip, Gloria could be seen wrapping a present in red paper and tapping sticks to the photographs.

She then even mounted the pictures of the women on the box and explained that her husband liked these images. Gloria also revealed the gift, which included the pictures. In the video she said, “I got my husband this cute little box and filled it with pictures of all the girls that he’s been liking on Instagram. Hope he likes it”.

Netizens call it ‘savage’

The media outlet reported that Gloria received over 4.4 million views on her TikTok video. Several internet users filled the comments sections, responding to the woman’s gifts. While some called the gift idea “savage”, others found it “petty”. One user wrote, “Is he not allowed to like other people’s posts?” Another added, “Omg I didn’t know what to get him. THIS IS PERFECT”. “This needs A LOT more recognition,” wrote fourth. “I mean he did like the pictures... I'm pretty sure he'll love the gift,” added fifth.

