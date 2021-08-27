Wife Shares Video Of Husband Trying Indian Food For First Time, Watch His Reaction

Around the world, there are multiple types of cuisine; trying a new kind of food is nothing less than an adventure. There are many videos around the internet about foreigners trying Indian cuisine. Indian cuisine has a diverse range of delicacies, and no one can ever deny the fact that just the smell of the food can make anyone want to have more of it. Yet, when someone is experiencing the food for the first time, their emotions are likely to be unforgettable. One such incident of a guy trying Indian cuisine for the first time and falling in love with it has been recorded.

Man trying Indian food

In the video, it is seen that a woman has introduced her Nigerian husband, who has tried Indian food for the first time. The footage went on to show the man was eating the food, and after having a bite, he was completely blown away by the taste. His reaction was utterly amusing that it would make anyone watch it twice. He liked the food so much that he took some home. The video was uploaded on Instagram from the account lingandlamb, the funny clip was captioned, “𝐇𝐔𝐁𝐁𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐃!!! Indian food test… is it a HIT or a MISS?!”

Let’s take a look at the viral video:

The video has been seen more than 94,000 times after it was posted. People adored the sincere reaction of the guy, and even some described how certain Indian foods are like a burst of flavours inside the mouth. Many have even commented on the video, one of the users said, “Get that man some butter chicken and tiki masala!” while another has written, “come to India, then we’ll shock you even more with our 56 famous cuisines.” The third one said, “The way he sits after eating RICE to the fullest”. Other have also commented like, “Indian food is awesome”, “This was awesome!” and many more.

Another incident of foreigners trying Indian food

Recently, a few days back, the most famous American actor, Tom cruise also tasted Indian food. He dined at Asha's in Birmingham, an Indian restaurant; which is owned by the award-winning legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Over there, Tom had a beautiful decorated Chicken Tikka Masala platter along with more spices.

Asha Bhosle herself acknowledged the actor's presence in her restaurant. She tweeted, “I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon”

Take a look at the tweet:

I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soonhttps://t.co/CnEAsAuQqJ — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 23, 2021

Image Credit: Instagram