Wild Boar Surprises Sunbathers In Germany After Taking A Dip In Baltic Sea | Watch

A wild boar surprised sunbathers in Germany after taking a dip in the Baltic Sea. The boar was seen accompanying the waves and coming towards the crowded shore. According to reports, the video was taken in the northern coastal town of Schoenberg on August 15.

Frightened or Frightening boar?

The 40 seconds video shows the boar swimming towards the beach before running off past tents and towels as people ran in panic, clearing the path. As soon as he enters the shore, a man hits him with his spade. Towards the end of the clip, the boar is seen running through the tents and umbrellas as he moves away from people. No injuries have been reported so far.

Shocked by the incident, Netizens took over the comment section to express their concern. One internet user joking wrote, "I guess he wasn't interested in being part of the BBQ". Few people are criticizing the man for smacking the boar and scaring him off. One comment says, "Typical humans: first instinct is to hit it". Another comment criticzing the man read, "These people had lots of time to move back about 40-50 meters on the beach and give the boar some space until it wandered off. But no…! One guy couldn’t wait to play the moronic-hero, and bash it in the head, unnecessarily upsetting the situation more… Idiots...".

(Image Credits: Youtube/AP)

