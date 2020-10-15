Last Updated:

Wildlife Photographer Of The Year: Tree Hugging Tiger And Other Winners Of 2020

Russian photographer Sergey Gorshkov won the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year award for an image of an Amur tigress hugging a tree.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja
Adult Grand Title Winner 2020
1/10
SERGEY GORSHKOV

Gorshkov captured a rare glimpse of this magnificent tiger in its wild habitat. It took him 10 months to click the stunning image of the Siberian, or Amur, tiger. 

Portraying unusual or dramatic behaviour
2/10
SAMBATH SUBBAIAH

Short-toed snake-eagle flew past and swooped upon an Indian rat snake, while the reptile then surprisingly fought back. 

Young Grand Title Winner 2020
3/10
LIINA HEIKKINEN

Fox spotted on one of Helsinki’s islands.

Proboscis monkey revealing personality
4/10
MOGENS TROLLE

Monkey peacefully closes eyes as if in meditation. Mogens said the monkey was the 'most laid-back character' he had ever seen. 

Male gharial taking care of its offsprings.
5/10
DHRITIMAN MUKHERJEE

A large four-metre-long male, identified by the bulbous growth at the tip of its snout, provides support for its month-old offspring. 

Portraying unusual or dramatic behaviour
6/10
MAKOTO ANDO

Squirrel approached the owls’ nest hole and peered in before suddenly leaping away and speeding into the forest as if realising its mistake.

Conveying the essence of a plant or fungus
7/10
ANDREA POZZI

The monkey puzzle trees, or Chilean pines, stood tall against a backdrop of the late-autumn forest.

Peeking possums
8/10
GARY MEREDITH

A parent possum (left) and its offspring peeped from their hiding place: the roof of a shower block in a holiday park. 

Revealing life underwater
9/10
LAURENT BALLESTA

Laurent composed this shot of the animals stirring beneath the watery reflection of their habitat, contrasting the angular molluscs with the sleek hunter.

Great Crested Sunrise
10/10
JOSE LUIS RUIZ JIMÉNEZ

Up to his chest in water, Jose Luis shot this intimate moment with a family of great crested grebes.

 

 

