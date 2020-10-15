Wildlife Photographer Of The Year: Tree Hugging Tiger And Other Winners Of 2020

Gorshkov captured a rare glimpse of this magnificent tiger in its wild habitat. It took him 10 months to click the stunning image of the Siberian, or Amur, tiger.
Short-toed snake-eagle flew past and swooped upon an Indian rat snake, while the reptile then surprisingly fought back.
Monkey peacefully closes eyes as if in meditation. Mogens said the monkey was the 'most laid-back character' he had ever seen.
A large four-metre-long male, identified by the bulbous growth at the tip of its snout, provides support for its month-old offspring.
Squirrel approached the owls’ nest hole and peered in before suddenly leaping away and speeding into the forest as if realising its mistake.
The monkey puzzle trees, or Chilean pines, stood tall against a backdrop of the late-autumn forest.
A parent possum (left) and its offspring peeped from their hiding place: the roof of a shower block in a holiday park.
Laurent composed this shot of the animals stirring beneath the watery reflection of their habitat, contrasting the angular molluscs with the sleek hunter.
