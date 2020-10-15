Wildlife Photographer Of The Year: Tree Hugging Tiger And Other Winners Of 2020

Up to his chest in water, Jose Luis shot this intimate moment with a family of great crested grebes.

Laurent composed this shot of the animals stirring beneath the watery reflection of their habitat, contrasting the angular molluscs with the sleek hunter.

A parent possum (left) and its offspring peeped from their hiding place: the roof of a shower block in a holiday park.

Squirrel approached the owls’ nest hole and peered in before suddenly leaping away and speeding into the forest as if realising its mistake.

A large four-metre-long male, identified by the bulbous growth at the tip of its snout, provides support for its month-old offspring.

Monkey peacefully closes eyes as if in meditation. Mogens said the monkey was the 'most laid-back character' he had ever seen.

Gorshkov captured a rare glimpse of this magnificent tiger in its wild habitat. It took him 10 months to click the stunning image of the Siberian, or Amur, tiger.

