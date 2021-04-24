'Will Fulfill Her Dreams': Man Hires Helicopter To Bring Home First Girl Child In 35 Years

A man from Rajasthan’s Nagaur district recently hired a helicopter to bring home his newborn daughter from the house of her maternal grandparents. Hanuman Prajapat, whose family has been awaiting the birth of a girl child for the past 35 years, on March 3 became the father to a baby girl, who they named Riya. Immediately after her birth, Riya and her mother Chuki Devi were taken to Harsolav village for the baby for post-delivery care.

Earlier this week, Hanuman decided to bring his wife and child back from Harsolav to his home back in Nimbdi Chandawata. For this purpose, he hired a helicopter which he said was essential to making the arrival of “his princess’ special. The chopper took a total of 10 minutes to cover the nearly 40-kilometre distance between the two villages.

Rajasthan: A family from a village in Nagaur district hired a helicopter to bring home their new born girl child.



"After 35 years we have been gifted with a daughter in the family so we made this arrangement. I'll fulfill all her dreams" said Madan Lal, grandfather of the baby. pic.twitter.com/0j3NT8E4jL — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

The helicopter first took off from Nimbdi Chandawata with Hanuman and his three relatives onboard. After spending around two hours in Harsolav, Prajapat and others boarded the helicopter again with his wife and daughter to finally head home, ANI reported. "We wanted to make the arrival of my daughter, my princess very special and this was the most I could have done to show how special my daughter is to me and my family," Hanuman told PTI over the phone.

'would fulfil all her dreams'

He later also revealed that it was his father and Madanlal Kumhar’s idea to celebrate the birth of his granddaughter wholeheartedly. "My father is very happy with the birth of Riya and he had insisted on arranging the helicopter. He and other family members welcomed us when we landed in our village," he said to ANI. Later an ecstatic Madanlal said that he was overjoyed with Riya’s birth and would fulfil all the dreams of his granddaughter.

His stance was echoed by Hanuman who called out on gender discrimination in the state "It is usually seen that people do not celebrate the birth of a girl. There should be no discrimination between a girl and a boy. I will make my daughter study and fulfil all her dreams," said the ecstatic father. Located in the western part of the country, Rajasthan ranks high in gender inequality and related crimes like child marriage.

(Image Credits: ANI/Twitter )