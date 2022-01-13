Last Updated:

'Winter Is Here': Drop In Mumbai Temperature Triggers A Meme-fest On Twitter; Take A Look

Mumbai for the first time in the year recorded 13.2°C temperature on Jan 10. The sudden drop in temperature triggered a meme-fest on Twitter. Watch here:

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter


Since the onset of winters in India, Mumbai's minimum temperature was recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius on January 10, which was the lowest in 2022. Santa Cruz in Mumbai experienced the season's lowest temperature so far, after the city received unprecedented unseasonal showers,  IMD Santa Cruz reported. The sudden drop in temperature triggered a meme-fest on Twitter with netizens sharing their to-do list amid cold weather.

A blizzard of memes took over Twitter, with netizens curious about if they could "officially declare" Mumbai's weather as the start of the winter season. It is to mention that the Colaba area on Monday and Tuesday woke up to a cold morning with minimal temperatures hitting 15.2 degrees Celsius, as per Meteorological Centre in Nagpur. As the climate observers predicted a further dip to 12 degrees Celsius in the coming weeks, Twitter has been abuzz with viral memes and #MumbaiWinter trending for obvious reasons. This came after Mumbaikars in December waded through heavy rains which led to the #MumbaiRains trend on the social media platform for quite some time.

(Image: PTI/Twitter)

Tags: Meme-Fest, Mumbai, drop in temperature
