'Winter Is Here': Drop In Mumbai Temperature Triggers A Meme-fest On Twitter; Take A Look

Since the onset of winters in India, Mumbai's minimum temperature was recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius on January 10, which was the lowest in 2022. Santa Cruz in Mumbai experienced the season's lowest temperature so far, after the city received unprecedented unseasonal showers, IMD Santa Cruz reported. The sudden drop in temperature triggered a meme-fest on Twitter with netizens sharing their to-do list amid cold weather.

A blizzard of memes took over Twitter, with netizens curious about if they could "officially declare" Mumbai's weather as the start of the winter season. It is to mention that the Colaba area on Monday and Tuesday woke up to a cold morning with minimal temperatures hitting 15.2 degrees Celsius, as per Meteorological Centre in Nagpur. As the climate observers predicted a further dip to 12 degrees Celsius in the coming weeks, Twitter has been abuzz with viral memes and #MumbaiWinter trending for obvious reasons. This came after Mumbaikars in December waded through heavy rains which led to the #MumbaiRains trend on the social media platform for quite some time.

Take a look at the posts:

Comes back from Jaipur with the hope Mumbai will be warmer

Le Mumbai - 15° c#mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/Zres86FKQv — Kashvi (@she_quipped_) January 10, 2022

Mumbaikars after experiencing below 15° temp for first time 🥶#mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/uCef0bcJPD — 𝑹𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒌𝒂🥂 (@rits_upadhyay) January 10, 2022

#mumbaiwinter local trains fans all switched off not a single soul dares to on it 😀😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/H8pxXlmCCg — rajeshpunwani (@rajeshphere) January 10, 2022

Rain on Saturday and now cold wave #mumbaiwinter

Weather to Mumbaikars : pic.twitter.com/ClHOuaCoL1 — Lit Memes Mumbai (@Litmemesmumbai) January 10, 2022

It seems .. #Mumbai Borivali station will be like this by tomorrow. #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/Gw8uQPgddT — Harshit Baxi 🇮🇳 (@harshit_baxi) January 10, 2022

Should we declare official winter season for 2-3 days in Mumbai now?#mumbaiwinter #mumbai pic.twitter.com/swLQqhpeMk — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) January 10, 2022

Me after taking bath with cold water in this #mumbaiwinter - pic.twitter.com/pf9W4Mhzuc — Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) January 11, 2022

(Image: PTI/Twitter)