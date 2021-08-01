Wisconsin: Man Reunites With Missing Dog After Two Years Of Separation, Netizens React

In a heartwarming incident, a pet owner, who had lost his dog some two years ago, reunited with his pet again with the help of Wisconsin Humane Society, an animal care shelter with a motto of "We love our supporters & adore animals!." According to the Facebook post shared by the San Wisconsin Humane Society on July 28, a man named Dwight found his pet while watching news related to pets that are exhibited for adoption. The owner recalled their memories with the pet when he contacted WITI-TV after watching the broadcast.

The story of "Man Reunites with Missing Dog" has gone viral on Facebook

Dwight said that he had taken the pet, which they later named Payday, to his 10-year-old daughter who was still distraught over the loss of her best friend. The family was reunited with their pet after two years at the WHS Milwaukee Campus. Dwight’s mom, Melissa, came to pick up the beloved pup and, as you can see, "it was the most incredible reunion!" read the Facebook post. The animal care took to Facebook to share the heartwarming story of a pet reuniting with his family after two years.

Have a look at the adorable reunion:

"Last week, we were shocked and thrilled when FOX6 News Milwaukee reached out to us after one of our regular Adopt-A-Pet segments. They told us that one of their viewers, Dwight, called in because he recognized the dog we had featured. It only took one glance at the picture for Dwight to immediately recognize Payday, his long-lost pup who had gone missing nearly two years ago!" read the post. Reacting to the post, netizens applauded the efforts of the animal care service and suggested the pet owner to install a microchip that would help in finding the pet in an easier way.

Another dog reunited with his owner after 10 years

Earlier, in a similar incident, a pet owner, who had lost his dog some 10 years ago, reunited with his pet again with the help of the City of San Antonio Animal Care Service on July 1st, this year. Narrating an emotional story of the human-animal bond, the animal care service said that before he was able to get treatment, the dog was scanned for a microchip – and they found the name of his owner who lost him some 10 years ago! Simultaneously, they called the dog owner Mr. C. He was in a state of shock to hear that Samson had been found, and following which he rushed over to the Texas-based animal care service.

(Image Credit: Wisconsin Humane Society/Facebook)

